Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $712,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $88.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

