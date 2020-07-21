Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 59.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,340,000 after buying an additional 402,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCEP shares. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.