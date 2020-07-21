CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,182,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

CDW stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,816,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

