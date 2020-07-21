Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,874,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,905 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,523,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after purchasing an additional 353,301 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,158,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,122 shares of company stock worth $22,954,247 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $172.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average of $129.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The company had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.