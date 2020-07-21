Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPYD opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.