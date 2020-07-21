Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 58.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cfra cut Beyond Meat to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -803.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $28,244.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,530.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 50,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 260,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,732.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,922 shares of company stock valued at $35,705,520. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.