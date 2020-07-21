iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 53,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 246,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.