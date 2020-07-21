Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTOR. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTOR. Longbow Research increased their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NYSE MTOR opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

