Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $248,000 Investment in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Onespan news, Director Marc Boroditsky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Onespan stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. Onespan Inc has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.35 million. Onespan had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OSPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Onespan in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Onespan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

