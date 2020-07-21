Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 286,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 192,563 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 48,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Shares of RHI stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CL King cut their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.