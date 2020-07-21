16,500 Shares in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $643,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

NYSE:HWM opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

