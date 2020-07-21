Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 3,330 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,966 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $162,175.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 8,027 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $671,538.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $182,211.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 680,163 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,214. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $91.26.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $266.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 9.76%. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

