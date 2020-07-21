Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $246,000 Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 635.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 28.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of CLB opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $926.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90, a PEG ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 3.06. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

