Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 125,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C during the second quarter worth $4,903,000. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 8.0% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 86,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 572.8% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after acquiring an additional 920,076 shares during the period. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of DISCK opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

