Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of CAKE opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 43.68%. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

