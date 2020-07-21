Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $246,000 in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of INTL Fcstone from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,458 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $232,841.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,829.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daryl K. Henze sold 1,000 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,507 shares of company stock worth $1,024,253. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $57.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.44.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.