Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Increased to $716.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $716.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $487.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $568.50.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $658.21 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.48, for a total value of $1,507,682.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,915,563.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,765,789. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

