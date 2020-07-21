Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target at $167.00

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.60 on Friday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,157,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,012,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

