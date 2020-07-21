DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Barclays raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

