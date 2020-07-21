Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 61.5% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth $41,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 47.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AUY opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $5.84.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.22 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

