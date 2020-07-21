Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $38.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 2.80. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 568.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,604,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after buying an additional 1,364,756 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $15,374,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eldorado Resorts by 2,123.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,673,000 after purchasing an additional 955,553 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $9,470,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,626,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,330,000 after purchasing an additional 581,174 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

