Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KOP. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Koppers by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.