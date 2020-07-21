Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,485,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,696,000 after buying an additional 69,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth $21,632,000.

Shares of WDR opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $15.17.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

