Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $106.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

