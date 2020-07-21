Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRQ. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 4,210.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 53.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRQ shares. G.Research cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

