Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 51.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 217,074 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,796.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAR. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.