Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 161,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period.

SNBR opened at $46.65 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.24.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $637,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,055 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNBR. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

