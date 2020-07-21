Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $322,000 in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 187,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti lowered their target price on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.29. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

