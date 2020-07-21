Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $331,000 Stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLUU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $287,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

