Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 6,951.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLI opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $24.09.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

CLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

