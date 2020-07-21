Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The GEO Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $50,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,517,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

GEO stock opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. The GEO Group Inc has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.74%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

