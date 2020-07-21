Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 27,592 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66. Rent-A-Center Inc has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 8,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

