Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,600 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,018,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,083,000 after buying an additional 783,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,829,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after buying an additional 4,217,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,148,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,426,000 after buying an additional 4,322,416 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,513,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,949,000 after buying an additional 1,966,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,027,000 after buying an additional 861,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.03%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,418.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,825 shares of company stock valued at $282,976. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.