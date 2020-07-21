Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $365,000 Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBBY opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

