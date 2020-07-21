Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4,917.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $106,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

