Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter worth $196,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,616,000 after purchasing an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 94.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 122.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 122,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.62.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. MEDNAX Inc has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

