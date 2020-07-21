Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth $2,067,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 174,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 120,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.73 per share, for a total transaction of $196,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.76 per share, for a total transaction of $99,330.00. Insiders have purchased 7,660 shares of company stock worth $495,723 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. Middleby Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

