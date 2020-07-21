Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

