Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other Deckers Outdoor news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,332 shares of company stock worth $1,679,385. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DECK opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.