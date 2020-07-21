Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of WNS worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 613,642 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,933,000 after acquiring an additional 414,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,124,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,322,000 after acquiring an additional 324,982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of WNS by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 298,127 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WNS by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 475,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 129,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $63.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21. WNS has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

