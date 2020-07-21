Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $74,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $57.90 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

