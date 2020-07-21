Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Paylocity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.87.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

