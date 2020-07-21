Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paylocity worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Paylocity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $1,055,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $140.70 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.87.
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,440 shares of company stock worth $13,073,183. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paylocity Profile
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
Recommended Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).
Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.