Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,533 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $41,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBSH opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 12,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $771,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,165,092.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

