Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price objective on the stock.
RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) target price (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,296.32 ($89.79).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,836 ($96.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,538.55.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.