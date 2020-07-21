Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) price objective on the stock.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) target price (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,900 ($97.22) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,296.32 ($89.79).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,836 ($96.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion and a PE ratio of -14.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,265.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,538.55.

In other news, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, with a total value of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

