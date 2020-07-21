Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives Buy Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC currently has a GBX 3,270 ($40.24) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,150 ($38.76) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Oddo Securities upgraded Diageo to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,480 ($30.52) to GBX 3,130 ($38.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 2,850 ($35.07) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,967.22 ($36.52).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,793 ($34.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.28 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,785.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,836.38. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 26.73 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 304 shares of company stock valued at $852,848.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

