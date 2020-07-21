Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given New $196.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 310.01% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,592 shares of company stock worth $22,374,942. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 407,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,351,000 after buying an additional 353,980 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,763,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,290,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

