Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Barclays

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $57.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,000 shares of company stock worth $21,238,180. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 405.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

