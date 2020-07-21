Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.58. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 61.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 94.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

