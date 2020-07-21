Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.93.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $312.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $326.36.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 107.18%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.09, for a total transaction of $539,791.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,692.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 4,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $1,044,938.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,716 shares of company stock worth $6,241,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,563,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,141,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,778,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,186,000 after purchasing an additional 80,107 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,039,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,635,000 after purchasing an additional 212,224 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Align Technology by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,870,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,356,000 after purchasing an additional 974,064 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.