Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $3,800.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,196.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1,594.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,763.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,250.09. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 21.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

